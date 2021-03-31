 
March 31, 2021

Aberdeenshire-based ROV Firm Eyes Middle East Growth

Photo caption (L-R): Deputy Managing Director for i-Energy, Mr Waleed Batarfi with Business Development Manager for HPR ROV, Christian Hingley

Aberdeenshire-based ROV company HPR ROV has said it has signed an exclusive two-year agreement with Saudi-based Intelligent Energy Services (i-Energy).

i-Energy will act as an exclusive agent for HPR ROV in the region, enabling the firm to offer its ROV systems to the Middle East marketplace.

"Offering a catalog of ROV systems and predominantly known for its unique micro ROV capabilities, HPR ROV has worked on an array of projects with tier one operators and service companies for inspection scopes in the North Sea, Central Asia and West Africa," HPR ROV said.

The company has also said it has completed a number of late-life asset management work scopes within the UK decommissioning sector.

"The agreement with i-Energy, a leading provider of drilling tools, completion equipment, and plug and abandonment solutions, provides HPR ROV with 12,000 m² premises that include office warehouse and yard facilities in Dammam’s second industrial city," HPR ROV added.

Business Development Manager for HPR ROV, Christian Hingley, said: “The partnership with i-Energy is a great fit for HPR ROV, as the region is an area of growth for us, especially for our expertise in underwater inspection in lieu of drydocking (UWILD)."

"i-Energy has a fantastic reputation in the region for providing innovative products and services to the energy sector. This agreement is a mutually beneficial collaboration that brings together two ambitious companies, enhancing our respective capabilities.”

Abdulrhaman Algosaibi, Managing Director of Intelligent Energy Services. Co. Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have HPR ROV as part of the team at i-Energy Saudi Arabia, and look forward to a successful future working together."
 


