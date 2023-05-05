 
New Wave Media

May 5, 2023

Addtech Acquires Feritech to Expand Geotechnical Subsea Services

©Feritech (File Photo)

©Feritech (File Photo)

Addtech Industrial Solutions has signed an agreement to acquire 90% of the shares outstanding in Feritech Global Ltd (”Feritech”).

Feritech designs and manufactures bespoke technical solutions for the geotechnical subsea sector. 

The company operates globally mainly towards the expansion of offshore wind power. Feritech is based in Cornwall, UK, has 21 employees, and a turnover of approximately GBP 4.5 million.

"Feritech complements and strengthens Addtech's existing operations within the Vehicle Solutions business unit. The closing takes place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive impact on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year," Addtech said Friday.

 

Related News

(Photo: Saab Seaeye)

Spanish Navy Adds Saab Seaeye ROV for Submarine Escape and Rescue

A multi-million complete Saab Seaeye Leopard system has been supplied to the Spanish Navy for submarine escape and rescue…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

Origin 600 being deployed over the side during product trials. ©Sonardyne

Sonardyne Launches New Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

Underwater acoustic technology provider Sonardyne has launched its new Origin Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs).

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in late September 2022. Photo: Danish Defence

Nord Stream Pipeline Blasts Probe Continues, but Culprits Difficult to Determine

It will likely be difficult to determine who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany in the Baltic Sea last year…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Mighty Quest to Unveil Our Blue Planet
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news