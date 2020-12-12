 
December 12, 2020

Aquaculture: Underdeep Solutions Acquires Third Seaeye Falcon

A third Seaeye Falcon has been delivered to Chile-based Underdeep Solutions.  Underdeep’s latest Falcon is the second 1000m deep-rated version for the company, which specialize in fish farm inspection and support throughout Chile and the region.

Underdeep's three Falcons are currently working at full capacity in the aquaculture facilities of the major aquaculture company, Salmones Camanchaca.

In addition, Underdeep Solutions has been working for several years in the removal of structures from the Salmones Camanchaca concessions, as requested by current local regulations, thus complying with the continuous plan for the removal of structures for the entire company

Along with inspecting nets and moorings, Underdeep deploy their Falcons, fitted with manipulators, to perform light work tasks around fastenings and buoys, as well as collecting and recovering items.

Their new Seaeye Falcon DR is fitted with a five-function manipulator and soft rope cutter, a Kongsberg HDTV camera, B&W reverse camera, a BlueView multi-beam sonar and an Applied Acoustic high-end USBL - that is now fitted to all Underdeep’s Falcons.

A Seaeye Cougar XTi is being considered as an addition to Underdeep’s vehicle fleet. The 3000m rated Cougar has six powerful SM7 thrusters and Seaeye’s iCON control system, making it ideal for handling robust equipment in strong currents whilst manoeuvring around complex structures.

Together with its aquaculture support operations, Underdeep also undertakes a range of other work across South America, including shipwreck recovery, tunnel inspection and offshore support.

