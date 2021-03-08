 
New Wave Media

March 8, 2021

BMT Wins US Navy Cable Ship Replacement Study Contract

USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7) (Photo: Fincantieri Marine Group)

USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7) (Photo: Fincantieri Marine Group)

Marine engineering firm BMT has been awarded a prime contract to conduct industry studies for the U.S. Navy’s T-ARC(X) cable ship replacement program.

The Navy’s only operational cable ship, the nearly 40-year-old USNS Zeus (T-ARC 7), is approaching the end of its service life, and the Navy is interested in recapitalizing its undersea cable installation and repair capabilities, as well as adding the new mission sets of acoustic, hydrographic, and bathymetric survey; and deploying and recovering unmanned underwater vessels.  

BMT's contract consists of capability and cost trade studies in key areas, investigation of options to maximize affordability and producibility, and development of a concept design. Partners on the project include Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), ABB Marine & Ports and Noise Control Engineering.

BMT said it will develop a T-ARC(X) design that integrates its team’s portfolio of operating cable ship designs with a newly tested hull form. BMT’s approach will apply the successful methodology employed on similar industry studies performed recently. The team also integrates producibility considerations in its approach through its shipbuilding partner, FMG.

Rick Cox, Vice President in BMT’s U.S. defense business, said, “We’re excited to continue our vessel design support to the U.S. Navy. This award demonstrates the strength of BMT as a trusted design partner of choice, the diversity of our vessel portfolio, and our global naval architecture capabilities.”

“We are pleased to be part of this tremendous industry team led by BMT on this important program,” said Mark Vandroff, Fincantieri Marine Group’s Senior Vice President of Business Development.  “We believe our team will ultimately provide the Navy with a sustainable and capable ship to perform this critical mission.”

The award is the latest in a series of similar U.S. government industry studies contracts awarded to BMT, including the Navy’s T-AGOS(X) and U.S. Coast Guard’s Offshore Patrol Cutter programs.

Related News

© J_a_s / Adobe Stock

US Vineyard Wind Project Clears Key Hurdle

The Interior Department completed its final environmental review of what would the first commercial scale U.S. offshore wind farm…

© Graham Flett / MarineTraffic.com

Israel Says It Tracked Down the Ship Linked to Recent Oil Spill

Israel accused Iran on Wednesday of being linked to a recent oil spill off its shores that caused major ecological damage…

Credit: Ocean Infinity

Ocean Infinity to Buy MMT

US-based seabed survey and ocean exploration company Ocean Infinity on Tuesday said it had agreed to acquire the Sweden-based…

© tonguy324

Israel Widens Search for Oil Spill Culprit After Ruling Out Ship in Greece

Israel on Sunday broadened its search for the ship behind an oil spill that blackened its beaches with tar after investigators…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Splits the Company in Two

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC on Tuesday said it had completed its spin-off transaction to create two independent…

(Image: VARD)

Orange Marine Orders Cable Repair Vessel

French submarine cables services company Orange Marine has ordered a new cable repair vessel for delivery in 2023.The specialized…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Briese Schiffahrt GmbH & Co. KG Research Vessel Department

As part of a worldwide operating shipping company the Briese Schiffahrts GmbH & Co. KG Research Vessel Department offers: management of research & special purpose vessels; chartering & brokerage of research / supply / special purpose / offshore supply and accommodation vessels…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2021 - Underwater Vehicle Annual

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news