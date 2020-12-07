 
New Wave Media

December 7, 2020

BV Classes High-tech Research Vessel Jákup Sverri

Jákup Sverri (Photo: MEST Shipyard)

Jákup Sverri (Photo: MEST Shipyard)

Bureau Veritas (BV) said it has awarded classification to the research vessel Jákup Sverri, built in the Faroese MEST Shipyard. The vessel’s primary task will be to survey in and around the Faroe Islands.

Measuring 54 meters in length, Jákup Sverri, which will conduct work for the Faroe Marine Research Institute, is packed with the latest specialized and highly automated equipment for oceanographic and fishing research activities, including pelagic and bottom trawling, underwater acoustic research, hydrographic, seismic, ROV operations, and plankton and bottom sampling.

To support its wide-ranging operational profile the vessel – which features four scientific laboratories – has also been equipped with a dynamic positioning (DP) system and is outfitted for operation in ice and cold climates.

Bureau Veritas was involved with the project from its early design stages, with the vessel’s characteristic RV5414 design developed in-house by MEST Shipyard. Close cooperation with MEST Shipyard enabled BV specialists to provide technical and regulatory expertise helping ensure compliance with the applicable class rules and statutory regulations.

The design review process has been coordinated by the Nordic plan approval office in Copenhagen, which is fully qualified for newbuilding projects. Local surveyor presence on the Faroe Islands enabled BV to support the shipyard throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, without any denial or postponement of survey requests.

"A real stand-out feature is that the vessel is among the quietest ships ever built to facilitate marine research activities as confirmed by underwater noise measurements," said Gijsbert De Jong, Marine Chief Executive - Nordic region, Bureau Veritas.

"This is primarily achieved by diesel-electric propulsion with elastically mounted diesel generators and an electrically driven five blade ultra-silent propeller. During sea trials, the ship has proven to have excellent seakeeping characteristics to the satisfaction of the owner and crew."

Key BV class notations applicable to Jákup Sverri include URN-specified vessel covering underwater radiated noise requirements specific to the vessel’s operations, DYNAPOS SAM covering DP requirements for semi-automatic operation and POLAR CAT C for meeting IMO Polar Code requirements for ship category C.

Related News

Photo: Paramount Maritime

Paramount Launches another Boat for S. African Navy

Paramount Maritime launched its second of three next-generation Survey Motor Boats (SMBs) for the South African Navy in a…

VIDEO Interview: Steve Hall, Chief Executive, Society for Underwater Technology

Last month MTR interviewed Steve Hall, Chief Executive of the Society for Underwater Technology (SUT), for his insights on the growth…

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

The AutoNaut Caravela wave propelled unmanned surface vessel with its SeaGlider payload. Photo: AutoNaut

Unmanned Marine Systems, Squared

Unmanned platforms and underwater vehicles have been providing new ways for ocean scientists to study the ocean in more detail…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

BESTAR STEEL CO., LTD

Bestar is a world-class service provider and exporter of steel products, also the most valuable subsidiary of Shinestar Group. Having passed the SGS Certification of China Supplier System, ISO9001 Quality Management System Certification, and CE certification, and…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Director of Supply Chain Management

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news