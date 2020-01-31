 
Creating Data Confidence

The in-house calibration facilities at Ocean Scientific International Ltd. (OSIL) provide support, calibrations, pre- and post-deployment verifications (CalChecks) and repairs for a wide range of hydrographic instruments from its well-equipped department, and supports a variety of different parameters (including the main requirements of conductivity, sound velocity, pressure and temperature) to the highest levels of accuracy.

OSIL is placed to source high-precision calibration standards for conductivity and salinity as the IAPSO Standard Seawater Service is operated from within the same location, and OSIL are the sole global representatives and authorized repair and servicing center for Guildline salinometers.

Regular, consistent calibration of oceanographic instruments allows a historic performance profile for the unit to be built up, making it quicker and easier to identify potential issues, and providing detail of any drift in the sensors over time.

A calibration with OSIL will provide users with confidence on the stability, repeatability, reliability, accuracy and comparability of data reported by the instrument. OSIL can support instruments and sensors from major manufacturers including Aanderaa, SeaBird, AML (including the X Change sensors), RBR, Idronaut, Hydrolab and YSI, and can calibrate CTDs, Sound Velocity sensors, Current Meters & Tide Gauges & Multiparameter Sondes.

The calibration center is continually working to improve on excellence and offers rapid turnaround times and assistance with global imports and exports where required.

