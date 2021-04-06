RBR debuts RBRquartz³ Q|plus Pressure Logger

RBR announced the commercial release of the new RBRquartz³ Q|plus pressure logger to meet the demands for high-accuracy, long-term measurements of sea level, tidal, and wave dynamics by coastal oceanographers .

At the heart of the RBRquartz³ Q|plus is an integrated Paroscientific Digiquartz pressure sensor for best-in-class initial accuracy, resolution, and low-drift performance.

Intended for long-term autonomous or realtime observations, the RBRquartz³ Q|plus has high stability and can resolve water level changes as small as 100ppb at 16Hz sampling rate (for example, at 50m depth that would be a resolution of ±0.005mm). The RBRquartz³ Q|plus also comes standard with a ±0.002°C high-accuracy temperature sensor and may be configured with an optional 3-axis tilt sensor. In combination with RBR's Ruskin software, the end-user has the availability of flexible measurement schedules, burst sampling, and configurable integration times to allow for a broad range of applications in coastal dynamics.