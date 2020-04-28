 
April 28, 2020

New Depth Data Management System for Danish Hydrographic Office

Photo: Teledyne CARIS

The Danish Geodata Agency (DGA) has completed a project to implement a new depth data management system, including the CARIS Bathy DataBASE, migration tools, system configuration and implementation. The project also delivered a range of training and consultancy.

The depth data management system from Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies, provides the Danish Hydrographic Office efficient storage and management of depth data while supporting the current and future requirements, both internally and externally.

"DGA is a dynamic, data-centered, industry-leading agency that provides high resolution, quality data products. Their focus on automation for data storage and processing situates Denmark as a forward-leaning country," said Tami Francksen, Product Manager, Teledyne CARIS. "The challenge of migrating archives to a depth-management system has facilitated great discussion and idea sharing with our team. Teledyne CARIS looks forward to growing with DGA to further support their vision and evolving needs for many years to come."

The full implementation of the new depth data management system spanned over 18 months.

"Not only was the delivery of service met, the solution was also developed based on a proactive cooperation in an open-minded atmosphere which allowed development of the solution with the best fit to DGA´s needs for the future," said Yvonne Morville Petersen, Head of Function, Danish Geodata Agency – Geodatastyrelsen.

"With the new depth data management system we are ready to handle the exponential growth in data volumes acquired with modern survey techniques, as well as to respond to the increasing customer demand for bathymetric data and diverse derived products," Petersen said. "This is an important milestone for DGA towards digital transformation as a modern Hydrographic Office."

Teledyne Technologies
