FarSounder Launches Online Training

FarSounder announced the launch of its new online training platform, now available to the public. The first training program to be released in the series is the FarSounder Technician Training.

The online training class allows students to gain an in-depth understanding of how to commission, service, and maintain the Argos series of 3D Forward Looking Sonars. The virtual program creates a learning environment that allows technical professionals to gain the knowledge they need on their own schedule, from anywhere in the world and at any time of day.

“This training platform has long been a goal of ours,” said Cheryl M. Zimmerman, FarSounder CEO. “Particularly now, with the world moving virtual over the last year, it is more important than ever to have made it a reality. We are extremely proud of the results and excited to share it with the marine world.”