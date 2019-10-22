 
October 22, 2019

Fugro Enters the South Korean Offshore Wind

(Photo: Fugro)

(Photo: Fugro)

Fugro said on Tuesday it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21) in a move that opens up the South Korean offshore wind farm market.

The agreement with UST21 will facilitate collaboration on marine projects in South Korean waters, whereby Fugro will expand UST21’s local hydrography capacity to provide site characterization services, including geotechnical, geophysical and offshore metocean solutions. In return, UST21’s local hydrographic expertise will provide logistical and operational support to Fugro’s offshore metocean projects. For example, in conjunction with UST21, Fugro will shortly deploy several Seawatch Wind LiDAR buoys offshore South Korea to perform vital wind resource assessments.

“By combining Fugro’s offshore site characterization expertise with UST21’s hydrographic capabilities in South Korea, we are now well positioned to capitalize on the growing South Korean wind farm market,” explains Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Director for Marine Site Characterization in Asia-Pacific.

Asia-PacificSouth Korea
