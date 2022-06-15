 
New Wave Media

June 15, 2022

Grant Agreement Reached for $157m Blyth Subsea Cable Facility

JDR Cable Systems achieves project milestone while announcing further investment in existing Hartlepool factory. Photo courtesy JDR Cable System

JDR Cable Systems achieves project milestone while announcing further investment in existing Hartlepool factory. Photo courtesy JDR Cable System

JDR Cable Systems (JDR) reached final agreement under the UK government’s Offshore Wind Manufacturing Scheme (OWMIS) on financial support for its new subsea cable manufacturing facility in Cambois, near Blyth, Northumberland.

The agreement means JDR is on track to begin construction in summer 2022, with a planned opening in 2024. The $157m UK Export Finance (UKEF) Export Development Guarantee is set to create 171 high-quality local jobs on completion while safeguarding 270 jobs at JDR’s existing facilities.

JDR has also announced a $3.6m investment into its existing facility at Hartlepool, with the installation of a new vertical layup machine (VLM). The VLM is nearly double the weight capacity and increases production capacity at Hartlepool by approximately 25 per cent, readying the facility for manufacture of array cables above its current 66 kV product range, with the addition of 132kV and 150kV cabling planned at the facility.

Related News

Image credit SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT to Debut H-class USV

SEA-KIT International revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.The SEA-KIT H-class USV…

Credit; DNV (File Photo)

DNV and 25 Partners Launch JIP for Floating Offshore Wind Substations

Energy industry expert and assurance firm DNV has partnered up with 25 industry giants in a Joint Industry Project (JIP)…

Copyright gudkovandrey/AdobeStock

Reseach Finds Fin Whale Songs Shed Light on Migration Patterns

A Curtin University-led research team has uncovered valuable information on the migration patterns of the fin whale, as well…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

Figure 1. An eye-catching demonstration of Buoyant Force! (Photo courtesy of Teledyne Benthos, 2010)

Lander Lab #3: Buoyancy

There is a palatable excitement when an ocean lander is released to explore the deep sea. The checklists and endless tests…

Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin

AUV Extravaganza: Tech Advances in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Modularity, flexibility and intelligence are the bywords of some of the latest generations of autonomous underwater vehicles…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Checkbest International Ltd

Oil &Gas Marine Logistic Company
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

S-MODE: Gathering Ocean Intel from Above, On and Under the Waves

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (AB)

● Scripps Institution of Oceanography ● San Diego, CA, United States

Able Seaman - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news