Wednesday, August 18, 2021
 
New Wave Media

August 18, 2021

Hidden Behaviour of Arctic Ocean Currents Could Alter Climate Change Predictions, Study finds

Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit NASA

Satellite image of fine-scale currents with drifting sea-ice near eastern Greenland. Image Credit NASA

A new study discovered that the Transpolar Drift, a strong surface current in the Arctic Ocean, is more variable than was previously known. With the Arctic currently changing at unprecedented rates, this discovery could impact future predictions for climate change and the world’s rising surface temperatures.

“The Arctic is changing at unprecedented rates and is warming twice as fast as the global average in recent years," said Dr. Chris Wilson, Physical Oceanographer from the National Oceanography Centre. "This study is of particular significance to our predictions into new aspects of The Arctic, as well as the global climate. It also provides us with crucial insight into how we can continue to develop and improve our future predictions of the Arctic environment.”

Scientists from the National Oceanography Centre (NOC) and Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI), collaborating within the Advective Pathways of nutrients and key Ecological substances in the Arctic (APEAR) project, used high resolution, realistic ocean and ice model simulation, alongside satellite observations to compare the flow of two sets of particles starting from the same location. A key observation indicated that there were differences in terms of the length of time the particles took to drift across the Arctic and how quickly they spread out from the Transpolar Drift. These key differences were due to the resolution of the flow that was used.  

The wider implications of this discovery mean that the climate models currently used by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) may have too low a resolution to ensure confident projections of the future changes in the Arctic Ocean. The variability of the Arctic Ocean’s currents means this study could not only affect predictions on ocean temperature and carbon dioxide, but also has the potential to help improve the prediction of climate extremes worldwide.

The study has also discovered that in certain years, the pattern of ocean currents changes such that the pathway from the East Siberian Arctic Shelf may become disconnected from the Atlantic Ocean and the Eurasian Basin of the Arctic.

Related News

© robin_ph/AdobeStock

MTR100: Apply Now for the 16th Annual Awards Edition

The application for the 16th Annual MTR100 – Marine Technology Reporter’s annual ranking of top 100 people, companies, technologies…

Image courtesy OSIL

Seaweed Farming Boom Drives Development of new Aquaculture Monitoring Buoy

Driven by a significant increase in Seaweed Farming globally, Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) created and offers…

In July, Allseas’ ‘Hidden Gem’ heads to Tenerife for drydock modifications ahead of a collector “wet-test” in the Atlantic at the end of 2021 and the official start of pilot mining tests in the Pacific, 1200 nautical miles west of Mexico, in 2022. Photo from Allseas.

Subsea Mining: All Eyes on Marine Minerals Offshore Norway

Marine minerals are coming under sharp focus offshore Norway. Analysts suggest it could be a $20 billion annual revenue industry by 2050…

Jeremy Hoffman, scientist with the Science Museum of Virginia, (standing) and Vivek Shandas, professor at Portland State University, pore over a map of Richmond, Virginia, as they plan the routes for citizen scientists to collect heat data with a special sensor tool attached to their cars. The data will then be used to create a high-resolution map of the city’s hottest neighborhoods, which will provide information for cooling projects, tree planting and other climate action strategies. Photo cou

NOAA, Census team to Inspire Development of Next-Gen Date Tools

NOAA, in partnership with the U.S. Census Bureau, is bringing together innovators to participate in a product development…

© scharfsinn86/AdobeStock

‘Co-Opt’ Project funded to Develop Tools to Protect Coastal Communities

The National Oceanography Centre (NOC) in partnership with The University of Liverpool, Cranfield University and St Andrews…

Meet EMILY the robotic lifeguard, officially known as the Emergency Integrated Lifesaving Lanyard. Created with support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), EMILY is a remote-controlled buoy that recently was used to rescue nearly 300 Syrian migrants from drowning in the waters off the Greek island of Lesbos. (Photo courtesy of Hydronalix/Released)

EMILY: Hydronalix Finds new Uses for Unmanned Surface Vessel Technology

EMILY may be a small unmanned surface vessel (USV), but she’s a big idea that keeps getting bigger.EMILY is the Emergency…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Techno Tronix

Technotronix is professional PCB Manufacturer in California, USA offering PCB manufacturing, assembly, fabrication and PCB Prototype service as per customer requirement.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The new profiler simplifying CTD data collection for oceanographers

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Electronics Technician / ETO (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2021 - Autonomous Vehicle Operations

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news