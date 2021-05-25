HydroSurv wins ADMIRALTY Coastal Inundation Challenge

UKHO announces HydroSurv as the winner of its latest challenge to identify how marine geospatial data can be used to identify areas at risk of coastal inundation



The UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) announced HydroSurv as the winner of the fourth ADMIRALTY Marine Innovation Programme Challenge: Assessing risk and resilience for coastal flooding.

HydroSurv responded to the challenge with a prototype solution that used data collection and automated change detection software to identify areas at risk of coastal inundation. By analyzing the differences between new bathymetry collected by uncrewed surface vessels and wider data sets, the solution will able to detect changes to coastal marine environments, such as erosion and movement of the seabed, that could increase the risk of coastal inundation.

As the challenge winner, HydroSurv will now collaborate with UKHO, utilizing marine geospatial data and expertise to develop an alpha product for wider release.