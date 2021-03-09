Impact Subsea Hires Awaad

ROV & AUV sensor manufacturer, Impact Subsea, is announced the strengthening of its sales team with the hiring of Asser Awaad as Technical Sales Engineer.

Awaad will work to increase technical awareness of the Impact Subsea range of sensors within the underwater ROV & AUV markets. Based at the Impact Subsea headquarters in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, Asser will play a key role in the company’s sales activities.

Prior to joining Impact Subsea, Asser has gained significant industry experience having previously held roles of Survey Engineer and also ROV Senior pilot.