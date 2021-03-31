 
HPR ROV Increases International Footprint with KSA Partnership

Image courtesy HPR ROV

Image courtesy HPR ROV

HPR ROV signed an exclusive two-year agreement with Saudi-based Intelligent Energy Services (i-Energy).

The agreement will see i-Energy act as exclusive agents for HPR ROV in the region, enabling the firm to offer its full suite of specialised ROV systems to the Middle East marketplace.

Offering a catalogue of ROV systems and predominantly known for its unique micro ROV capabilities, HPR ROV has worked on an array of projects with tier one operators and service companies for inspection scopes in the North Sea, Central Asia and West Africa. Its cost-effective solutions have also seen the company complete a number of late life asset management work scopes within the UK decommissioning sector.

The agreement with i-Energy, a provider of drilling tools, completion equipment, and plug and abandonment solutions, provides HPR ROV with 12,000 m² premises that includes office warehouse and yard facilities in Dammam’s second industrial city.

