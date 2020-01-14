 
January 14, 2020

James Fisher Sister Companies Merge

Offshore services firm James Fisher Offshore (JFO) said it is consolidating its services with those of its sister company James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE). The merger brings subsea excavation services company JFSE under the JFO banner.

Jack Davidson, MD of JFO, said, “The merger with JFSE is a really exciting development for JFO, better placing us to deliver the innovative and integrated solutions our customers need and expect across a wider geographic and sector range - delivering significant time and cost savings.

“The key management team remains in place and integration is well underway.”

Decommissioning will continue to be a key focus, JFO said, with opportunities presnted for both companies in 2019 set to continue throughout 2020 under the JFO banner. The amalgamation also presents a growth opportunity in the UK offshore renewables market, the company said.

