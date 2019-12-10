 
Kongsberg Partners For New SAR Solutions

Kongsberg Maritime’s Bjørn Jalving and the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue’s Rikke Lind signed the cooperation agreement. (Photo: Kongsberg Maritime)

Kongsberg Maritime has signed an agreement with the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue to develop new and innovative maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) technologies. 

The collaboration will cover five concept development areas for SAR: maritime operations, rescue operations, search on the surface of the sea, underwater search and digital solutions.

“We want to ensure that people who are missing at sea and presumed lost are found more quickly,” says Rikke Lind, Secretary General of the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue. “For the next of kin, it is important that presumed victims are found as quickly as possible. Living in uncertainty is an additional strain. Sonar search must be much more accessible; we want to have a specialized team who can travel out with the sonar when needed.”

 Kongsberg Maritime will provide the Norwegian Society for Sea Rescue with access to its established hydroacoustic systems for in depth testing and development on new approaches to SAR. The systems include Kongsberg Maritime’s innovative PulSAR sonar, which can be towed behind a rescue boat to scan large areas of sea in a short time, transmitting images of the seabed and helping divers to navigate directly to targets of interest. The Society will also test the SAR application of Kongsberg Maritime solutions for monitoring diving operations.



