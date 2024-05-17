 
New Wave Media

May 17, 2024

Longer-Endurance CTV with 'Sleep Aboard' Capability Unveiled

Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)

Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)

NAV Engineering (NAV), a subsidiary of Newport Shipping established in 2023, unveiled its latest Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) design, HybriNav35.

At 35.4m long, HybriNav35 is designed to cater for increased endurance of up to two weeks, where crew will be able to sleep onboard the vessel. 

This design specification will enable the vessel to support infield transfers and transits between sites 24/7 in O&M and Construction on far-offshore locations.

The design shares some similarities with the previous HybriNav26 in that both vessel designs have a unique hull design, which allows them to be tailored to clients’ requirements. The 26m design has waterjet propulsion, whereas the 35m design has a variable pitch propeller. Both vessels are designed for hybrid propulsion with a 300kWh battery and both can run on HVO biofuel.
Image courtesy NAV Engineering (NAV)


  • Technical particulars
  • Length, o.a.: 35.4m
  • Breadth, o.a.: 11.4m
  • Depth: 4.5m
  • Dradt: 1.9m
  • Diesel: 60 m3
  • Fresh Water: 5m3
  • Deadweight: 55dwt
  • Speed: 25 knots

Related News

(Photo: VideoRay)

VideoRay Awarded $92.6 Million US Navy Contract

VideoRay was awarded a $92.6 million five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract for the continuous production…

Manta Ray vehicle being towed in preparation for testing (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Manta Ray UUV Prototype Completes In-water Testing

The Manta Ray prototype uncrewed underwater vehicle (UUV) built by Northrop Grumman completed full-scale, in-water testing…

(Photo: U.S. Navy)

US Navy Announces First Mine Countermeasures Mission Package Embarked on USS Canberra

The U.S. Navy embarked the first Mine Countermeasures Mission Package (MCM MP) aboard USS Canberra (LCS 30), April 18, service officials announced.

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Wraps Up Subsea Cables Installation at French Floating Wind Pilot

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea, in partnership with Prysmian Powerlink, has completed the cable installation, burial…

Rig move of Equinor oil platform Njord Alpha with AHTS vessels Magne Viking and Normand Prosper towing the platform.

Subsea Vessel Market is Full Steam Ahead

Since our last market update in the subsea space about a year ago both our current market view and forecasts have strengthened…

(Credit: PGS)

Norway Clears TGS and PGS Merger

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have received merger approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA), brining…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Clock is Ticking on the Doomsday Glacier
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

Chief Engineer - with sign-on bonus and relocation package

● City Experiences / Hornblower ● Jacksonville, FL, United States

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news