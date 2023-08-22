Tuesday, August 22, 2023
 
MARSS, Al Seer Marine Partner for to Develop USV Security Systems

(Photo: MARSS)

(Photo: MARSS)

Arabian marine company Al Seer Marine and technology innovator MARSS have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), to collaborate on the design and creation of the next generation of security systems for uncrewed surface vehicles (USV).

The initiative will see one of Al Seer Marine’s USV research platforms integrated with MARSS’ proprietary NiDAR defence technology, demonstrating the system’s C2 and marine security features. Providing situational awareness and security, supporting operator decision-making and capable of automatically detecting potential threats and recommending effectors to neutralize them, this integrated system will be showcased from mid-2024.

MARSS and Al Seer Marine have also agreed a joint approach to develop operational training programs for employees and partners, as well as joint participation in contracted product and technology demonstrations in the region.

MARSS’ CEO and founder, Johannes Pinl, said, “At MARSS, we have spent many years innovating and improving our world-leading NiDAR technology to create an adaptable, scalable, intelligent and easy-to-use platform, which offers unparalleled, real-time protection against security threats.

“We very much look forward to this partnership with Al Seer Marine, and to drawing on their design and industry expertise to take our technology to the next level, as we work together to exceed our own expectations and those of our customers.”

Travis Knowles, head of unmanned systems at Al Seer Marine, said, “As market leaders in the field of unmanned surface vessels, we’re excited to partner with MARSS on this cutting-edge project. We know that through collaborative innovation and design, we can successfully integrate MARSS’ leading security solutions into our own state-of-the-art vessels, to achieve previously unseen levels of security, defense and safety for our clients.”

