 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2021

Mocean Puts Blue X Wave Energy Prototype on Display

Credit: Mocean

Credit: Mocean

Wave power technology developer Mocean Energy on Tuesday unveiled its Blue X wave energy prototype which will take to the seas in Orkney next month.

The 20-meter long, 38-tonne wave machine has been fabricated in Scotland and will be deployed at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site for sea trials initially, and then later deployed at EMEC’s large-scale Billia Croo test site this summer.

The manufacture and testing program is supported by £3.3 million from Wave Energy Scotland (WES) through their Novel Wave Energy Converter program. 

The  Blue X wave energy prototype was unveiled at a ceremony at Forth Port’s Rosyth Docks by WES Managing Director Tim Hurst who said:  "This is a significant milestone for Mocean Energy and for WES. The product of five years of the WES program and three phases of development for the Mocean technology that has seen the Blue X progress from concept, through wave tank testing and now to a scaled, real sea demonstrator."

"Against the backdrop of Covid 19 restrictions Mocean Energy and their subcontractors have completed build of the prototype. The focus is now on commissioning and the learning to be gained from the open water test campaign."

"This demonstration of credible wave technology comes at a time when there is a real prospect of a market support mechanism for marine energy, that taken together, will enable wave energy to make a significant contribution to the future Scottish and UK low carbon energy mix needed to meet our net zero obligations.”
Credit: MoceanThe Blue X will now undergo ballasting and wet testing at Rosyth before being transported to Orkney, Mocean said.

Commenting on the project Mocean Energy Managing Director Cameron McNatt says:  “As we drive toward net zero, we will need many forms of renewable energy and wave energy can make a significant contribution. Our test program in Orkney will allow us to prove our concept at sea, particularly that its novel hull shapes will produce more power than traditional raft designs. This enables the development of commercial-scale technologies suited to the oil and gas and other industries."

In March, Mocean Energy announced a £1.6 million project with OGTC, oil major Chrysaor (now newly formed Harbour Energy) and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus to demonstrate the potential of the Blue X prototype to power a subsea battery and a remote underwater vehicle – using onshore testing at EC-OG’s Aberdeen facility.

"We have a number of months in the summer to put the Blue X through sea trails, and in parallel test the subsea equipment at EC-OG’s home base,” McNatt says. "Next year we intend to ship the battery and AUV to Orkney and pair them up with Blue X at sea."

The Blue X wave machine has been fabricated in Scotland by Fife fabricator AJS Production and painted by Montrose-based Rybay Corrosion services. 

According to Mocean, Numerous hardware and services were supplied by companies who have developed capabilities through the WES program, including Supply Design, based in Rosyth, and Blackfish Engineering Design.

Related News

Photo courtesy Glosten © 2021 MBARI

Glosten to Design, Freire Shipyard to Build MBARI's New Research Vessel

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) is embarking on a new chapter in its ocean research with the construction…

Credit; Novige (File Photo)

Swedish Wave Energy Tech Developer Attracts Funding

Swedish wave energy technology developer Novige AB has received funding from the Swedish Energy Agency for its NoviOcean…

Credit: Fugro

Fugro, MMT Tapped for Seabed Mapping Work at Danish Wind Energy Hub in North Sea

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Sweden's MMT have won contracts with the Danish grid operator Energinet, to carry out…

“Since plans for our OceanVision project started in 2018, we have been preparing our industry leading Synthetic Aperture Sonar and 3D underwater laser scanning technologies to be used in a Robotics/Data as a Service (RDaaS) business model as opposed to a product only strategy," said Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO, in discussing the Letter of Intent to acquire PanGeo Subsea. Photo courtesy Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Enters LOI to Acquire PanGeo Subsea

Kraken Robotics Inc. has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of PanGeo Subsea Inc.

Image Credit: Ocean Sun (file photo)

MP Quantum to Deploy Ocean Sun's Floating Solar Tech in Greece and Cyprus

Ocean Sun, a Norway-based developer of floating solar technology, has signed an agreement with MP Quantum Group to deploy…

(Photo: LPhot Bradley / Royal Navy)

UK Navy Experimenting with New Autonomous Vessel

The British Royal Navy has taken delivery of a new autonomous vessel as the service examines the use of cutting-edge unmanned…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Motion Compensation and Position: Role and Important Features to Check when Selecting an Inertial Sensor

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

OUTSIDE MACHINIST - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

DOCKMASTER - ALABAMA SHIPYARD

● Alabama Shipyard

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news