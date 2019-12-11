 
New Wave Media

December 11, 2019

OSIL: Modified Multiple Corers

Photo: OSIL

Photo: OSIL

The Multiple Corer is universally acknowledged as being the only way of reliably collecting a truly undisturbed sediment sample from the seabed with its ability to consistently collect up to 12 high quality samples simultaneously, including the sediment-water interface and benthic fauna, meaning it is the primary corer for environmental impact assessment worldwide. 

The sample preservation is achieved through hydrostatically damping to control the speed of descent of the core tubes into the sediment.

Variations to the standard multiple corer design are available from Ocean Scientific International Ltd. to accommodate customer requests for longer sample lengths, and to allow for more compact transportation constraints.

OSIL can extend the corer frame to offer an increased sample tube length from the standard 600mm, (most recently for a sample tube length of 1200mm to provide a sediment sample 1000mm long and 200mm of overlying supernatant water), and the corers can easily be fitted with core tubes of varying diameters by swapping out the mounting assembly. The frame of the corer can also be split in two to facilitate shipments where height restrictions are a known issue.

The system is constructed from stainless steel and features detachable core assemblies, which enables the core tubes (or if necessary the entire core tube assembly) to be removed from the corer for analysis or storage. The core tubes are sealed top and bottom once the sample has been taken, allowing rapid retrieval of the corer without jeopardizing sample integrity. Delivery times for the corers and spares are low, meaning last minute cruises can be catered for and systems can be kept in constant use for many years.




Email

Related News

David Ince, Event Director, Oi

Interview: David Ince, Event Director, Oi

From its founding in 1969, Oceanology International has evolved into what is arguably the biggest and best gathering for…

Photo Courtesy of National Oceanography Centre

#Oi2020 History

In 2015, researchers at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) used Royal Navy submarine data to investigate the nature of…

Photo Credit: NOAA

#Oi2020 History

In 1972, Lloyd’s Register of Shipping publishes its premiere guide on “Rules for the Construction and Classification of Mobile…

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem/Subsea 7 Merger Would Create Subsea Giant

Services firm Saipem is considering a merger with rival Subsea 7 in an effort to weather the prolonged industry downturn…

Normand Frontier (Photo: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Mobilizes Normand Frontier

Subsea technology and data company Ocean Infinity announced the launch of its third vessel, Normand Frontier. The vessel has now been mobilized…

© m.mphoto/AdobeStock

DOE Prizes to to Inspire Ocean Innovation

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced developments in two new prizes: Waves to Water, which challenges innovators…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles enables customer optimized data collection with the most comprehensive and innovative suite of undersea vehicles available. Our portfolio includes low logistics high performance autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs)…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Oil & Gas

Teledyne Oil and Gas is an alliance of Teledyne Technologies companies that delivers high-reliability engineered interconnect solutions for power transmission, data transmission and monitoring applications to operators in the oil and gas exploration and production industry.

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news