 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2021

OSIL Modular Vibrocorers Make Global Impact

(Photo: OSIL)

(Photo: OSIL)

Environmental monitoring systems manufacturers Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) reports its range of vibrocorer systems are increasingly in use worldwide. A multitude of users in Europe, Asia and Africa have deployed a modular OSIL vibrocoring system among their geotechnical assets, and have put the systems to work on a variety of marine reclamation projects, offshore drilling works and pipeline route surveys in addition to academic studies.

OSIL said its Vibrocorers have been designed as tough but versatile modular systems for the sampling of densely compacted sediments in up to 250m water depth, which are easy to transport and which minimize dockside assembly for quicker mobilization. The Vibrocorers benefit from a simple deployment and recovery procedure, which suits opportunistic use of available vessels, the manufacturer added. 

The systems can either be assembled dockside or on the vessel itself into a 3- or 6-meyer system before deploying over the stern. The corers have been designed for straightforward horizontal or vertical recovery on the vessel and effortless removal of the core barrel and sample once back on deck.

