Thursday, December 15, 2022
 
New Wave Media

December 15, 2022

Norwegian Subsea Firm Gets $2M Loan

Credit; Argeo (file image)

Credit; Argeo (file image)

The Norwegian autonomous underwater vehicle provider Argeo has been granted a loan of NOK 20 million (~$2 million) from Innovation Norway.

Argeo said the yield is 6,2%, the duration is six years, and the loan is on certain conditions. 

Trond Crantz, CEO of Argeo, Argeo said: "We are very pleased to continue our collaboration with Innovation Norway. Innovation Norway has played an important role for Argeo since its inception, and it is great to see that we are able to continue our relationship as Argeo continues its expansion internationally. 

"We have an increasing amount of exciting contract opportunities, and this loan will increase our financial flexibility and give us additional leeway, says CEO .  

In October, Argeo signed a 5-year bareboat contract for the vessel Argeo Searcher (former Ocean Pearl), with an option to purchase the vessel for $2 million after 12 months and $1 million after 27 months. 

The vessel will operate in the North and South America and West Africa energy markets, and the Pacific Ocean and North Atlantic for marine minerals market. 

The vessel can deploy and operate one or several AUV (Autonomous Underwater Vehicle) systems and will be equipped with Argeo’s SeaRaptor AUVs and a hangar for several work-class ROV (WROV) systems to support IMR operations.  

Related News

(Image: Subsea7)

Tech File: BORAbox Helps Collect Ocean Data

The BORA Blue Ocean Research Alliance, which includes National Oceanography Center (NOC) and Subsea7, launched the first…

©Ashtead Technology

Ashtead Technology Buys Hiretech

UK-based subsea equipment rental and solutions company Ashtead Technology has acquired Aberdeenshire-based Hiretech. Hiretech is an equipment rental…

Edda Sun - Credit: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea to Add Two ROV Support Vessels to Its Fleet

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea said Thursday it had struck a deal to expand its operating fleet with two…

According to TMC, the Allseas-designed pilot collector vehicle awaits deployment from the Hidden Gem during the first integrated system trials in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean since the 1970s. -©TMC

TMC's NORI, Allseas Lift 3,000t of Seabed Nodules from Pacific Ocean

TMC, the company that describes itself as an explorer of the world’s largest estimated undeveloped source of critical battery metals…

©AIS

AIS Buys CRP Subsea

UK-based AIS has acquired its compatriot CRP Subsea (ex-Trelleborg Offshore UK) to expand its subsea offering.CRP Subsea…

Simon Miller, Chief Revenue officer at Rovco, and Nobuyuki Takagi, Managing Director of HOM.

Rovco, HOM Partner Up for Offshore Wind Work in Japan

UK-based subsea robotic services firm Rovco, has signed an agreement with Japan's Horizon Ocean Management (HOM) for through…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

Innovative New Products & Solutions

High Definition Hydrographic Survey in Extreme Tidal Sites

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news