 
New Wave Media

October 7, 2021

US Nuclear Sub Hits 'Object' in Asia-Pacific

(Photo: Brett Cote / U.S. Navy)

(Photo: Brett Cote / U.S. Navy)

U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) hit an "object" while submerged in the Asia-Pacific region, but the incident did not result in any life-threatening injuries, the United States military said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Saturday and the submarine's nuclear propulsion plant and spaces were not impacted and remain operational, the Navy said in a statement.

"The submarine remains in a safe and stable condition," the Navy added.

U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place in international waters in the South China Sea and that fewer than 15 people suffered minor injuries like bruises and lacerations. Two of the injuries were categorized as "moderate."

The officials added that the submarine was now headed toward Guam under its own power for further inspection.

It was unclear so far what the submarine hit, the officials said.


(Reporting by Idrees Ali Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Related News

Image courtesy Forum Marinum Foundation

Finnish Underwater Warfare Exhibition opens in Forssa

Forum Marinum Maritime Center has opened the Underwater Warfare Exhibition at DA-Group’s headquarters in Forssa, an exhibition…

Mesobot, an underwater robot capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the twilight zone. © Evan Kovacs/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Academia’s Climate Change Challenge is Far from Academic

Highlighted in Marine Technology Reporter's MTR100 is the work and technology ongoing in the halls of academia. The most…

“Autonomous operations will be mainstream. I doubt there are many that question that. The challenge, especially for a startup innovation company like ours, is time.” Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, Sea Machines

Michael Johnson, Sea Machines: MTR's #3 Ocean Influencer

Sea Machines’ leaderships in the maritime autonomy space lands Michael Johnson, Founder and CEO, as MTR’s #3 Ocean Influencer…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

Image courtesy Forum Energy Technologies

Greek Navy Procures New Life-Support Pods

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) delivered two of its emergency life support store (ELSS) pods to the Hellenic Navy. The contract…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SeaPerch

K-12 educational Outreach Program to inspire kids to follow a future in STEM
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Greenland Bound: Mapping Critical Mid-Range Depth with the SeaBat T50-R

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Scheduler/Dispatcher

● Vane Brothers ● Balimore, MD, United States

Financial Accountants, Senior Accountant/Account Manager, Marketing/Sales/Purchase Managers, Cost Controllers

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news