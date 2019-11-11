New Offshore/Subsea Lever Hoist Launched

Offshore lifting hoists and chains specialist William Hackett has launched SSL5 offshore and subsea lever hoist, incorporating its patented quad pawl (QP) mechanism.

“It’s a piece of engineering innovation that will transform safety levels globally when lifting offshore and in subsea operations using lever hoists,” said Ben Burgess, Director at William Hackett. “We’ve designed this hoist to provide the highest level of safety, with increased levels of redundancy and resilience to failure. Its QP offset load bearing mechanism is the best in the market, and it offers enhanced operating performance compared to twin pawl products.”

The patented QP mechanism synchronizes a set of four pawls which constantly work together to minimize the time and distance traveled to the next point of engagement. “It overcomes jamming and unintended malfunctions that can be experienced when using other simpler first generation products,” Burgess said. “This helps to minimize project downtime or costly delays to work scopes, providing total peace of mind for operators and marine contractors.”

SSL5 also overcomes the current industry-norm of single use immersion hoists. Burgess said, “Big savings are achievable with this device. The capability of the SSL5 to be immersed multiple times means it can significantly reduce capital investment on new hoists per mobilization by up to 80%.”

Customer controlled field trials reveal William Hackett’s SSL5 hoists were immersed 12 times over a 60-day period. It successfully passed a rigorous multi-immersion test, inspection and operation program witnessed and verified by DNV GL.

“We are helping operators to make better choices and overcome purchasing large quantities of single-use hoists,” Burgess said. “The historic paradigm of single-use hoists, which are often used once and then discarded, is very expensive and not good practice from an environmental perspective. The use of single immersion hoists isn’t sustainable for today’s industry and is representative of an out-dated practice. Customer decision-making criteria is beginning to reflect this.”

The SSL5 innovation is the result of William Hackett’s long term investment strategy, the company said. “We’ve worked hard to create a technically-superior lever hoist that saves our customers money, delivers improved cost efficiencies and consistently performs on safety for those valuable payloads.”

Safe and continual performance of lifting equipment crucially depends on minimizing risk through improved resilience to failure. Burgess said, “We are all too aware of industry incidents that are reported from across the world. For us, it is important to continually innovate and develop our lifting solutions to mitigate potential areas of failure.”