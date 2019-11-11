 
New Wave Media

November 11, 2019

New Offshore/Subsea Lever Hoist Launched

Ben Burgess, Director of William Hackett (Photo: William Hackett)

Ben Burgess, Director of William Hackett (Photo: William Hackett)

Offshore lifting hoists and chains specialist William Hackett has launched SSL5 offshore and subsea lever hoist, incorporating its patented quad pawl (QP) mechanism.

“It’s a piece of engineering innovation that will transform safety levels globally when lifting offshore and in subsea operations using lever hoists,” said Ben Burgess, Director at William Hackett. “We’ve designed this hoist to provide the highest level of safety, with increased levels of redundancy and resilience to failure. Its QP offset load bearing mechanism is the best in the market, and it offers enhanced operating performance compared to twin pawl products.”

The patented QP mechanism synchronizes a set of four pawls which constantly work together to minimize the time and distance traveled to the next point of engagement. “It overcomes jamming and unintended malfunctions that can be experienced when using other simpler first generation products,” Burgess said. “This helps to minimize project downtime or costly delays to work scopes, providing total peace of mind for operators and marine contractors.”

SSL5 also overcomes the current industry-norm of single use immersion hoists. Burgess said, “Big savings are achievable with this device. The capability of the SSL5 to be immersed multiple times means it can significantly reduce capital investment on new hoists per mobilization by up to 80%.”

Customer controlled field trials reveal William Hackett’s SSL5 hoists were immersed 12 times over a 60-day period. It successfully passed a rigorous multi-immersion test, inspection and operation program witnessed and verified by DNV GL.

“We are helping operators to make better choices and overcome purchasing large quantities of single-use hoists,” Burgess said. “The historic paradigm of single-use hoists, which are often used once and then discarded, is very expensive and not good practice from an environmental perspective. The use of single immersion hoists isn’t sustainable for today’s industry and is representative of an out-dated practice. Customer decision-making criteria is beginning to reflect this.”

The SSL5 innovation is the result of William Hackett’s long term investment strategy, the company said. “We’ve worked hard to create a technically-superior lever hoist that saves our customers money, delivers improved cost efficiencies and consistently performs on safety for those valuable payloads.”

Safe and continual performance of lifting equipment crucially depends on minimizing risk through improved resilience to failure. Burgess said, “We are all too aware of industry incidents that are reported from across the world. For us, it is important to continually innovate and develop our lifting solutions to mitigate potential areas of failure.”

DNV GL
Email

Related News

(Photo: Baker Hughes)

Baker Hughes Wins Subsea Deal from Apache

Baker Hughes announced today that Apache Corporation’s North Sea subsidiaries have awarded, through a multi-year frame agreement…

Nate Guy (Photo: Greensea)

Greensea Expands Workforce

Greensea, creator of OPENSEA, the universal open software architecture for the marine industry, recently added three key…

Oceanology Celebrates “50”

In March 2020 the Oceanology International exhibition will celebrate its 50th Anniversary, and Marine Technology Reporter…

(File photo: Deep Down)

Deep Down Reports New Contracts

Houston based equipment and services firm Deep Down announced on Thursday it has received orders exceeding $2 million from different customers…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

© dejavudesigns/Adobe Stock

A Seismic Shift Towards Quieter Surveys

Since the earliest days of offshore oil and gas exploration, the need to “shoot” seismic surveys has been helping companies…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH develops underwater information and communication systems based on bionic concepts, combining cutting edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for deep water exploration and production.

Teledyne Impulse

Teledyne Impulse designs and manufactures high reliability electrical and optical interconnection systems for harsh environment applications. Our dry mateable, wet mateable and underwater mateable connectors are proven performers currently employed in subsea instrumentation…

Teledyne BlueView

Teledyne BlueView is the leading provider of state-of-the-art compact acoustic underwater measurement and imaging solutions for defense, energy, civil engineering, transportation, and port security applications worldwide. BlueView’s advanced sonar systems have…
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news