January 19, 2021

Petronas Extends ROV Services Contract with Tanjung Offshore

Image for illustration - Credit: karlstury/AdobeStock

Malaysian oil firm Petronas Carigali has extended a subsea inspection services contract with Tanjung Offshore, a subsidiary of T7 Global.

T7 Global said Tuesday that the contract extension, signed in December, was for the provision of underwater inspection services using mini-ROV.

"The contract was first awarded on 23 August 2019 and the duration was from 3 September 2019 to 2 September 2020. The contract’s duration has been extended to 31 May 2021." T7 said, without providing financial details.

