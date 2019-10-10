Phoenix International Promotes VanHorn

Phoenix International Holdings, Inc. (Phoenix) has announced that Kent VanHorn has been promoted to Vice President for Global Submarine Rescue.

A retired U.S. Navy Submarine Warfare Officer, prior Commanding Officer of the Navy Undersea Rescue Command, and current U.S. Navy Submarine Rescue Operations and Maintenance Contract Program Manager, Kent has extensive worldwide experience coordinating submarine rescue operations and maintaining complex rescue vehicles and equipment to the exacting standards of the United States Navy. In his new position as VP for Global Submarine Rescue, Kent will execute, manage, and coordinate all Phoenix submarine rescue and intervention contracts. His responsibilities will include development of a comprehensive submarine rescue execution and marketing strategy, and corresponding plans to expand Phoenix’s worldwide submarine rescue/intervention program.





