October 17, 2019

Polarcus Announces XArray Project in Australia

(Photo: Polarcus)

(Photo: Polarcus)

Polarcus said it has secured high industry prefunding for a multi-client project in Australia with an approximate duration of one month.

The project will commence in the first quarter of 2020 immediately following completion of another XArray project in the region, the offshore geophysical company said.

