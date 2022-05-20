New Product: VADR/RM-6000M from RJE

RJE International now offers a small acoustic directional receiver that is designed for AUVs and ROVs.

Based on its VADR-6000M subsea vehicle acoustic receiver, the VADR/RM-6000Mis depth rated to 6000M and tracks all acoustic pingers that operate from 8 to 45kHz. It can also track and locate our custom line of acoustic transponders, the ATT-400 series. Using separate components, the VADR/RM-6000M provides flexible installation options and using an RS232 data interface the operator has access to directional indication, operational information, and control functions of the receiver. The unique omni-directional hydrophone provides a 360-degree field of view for detection while providing bearing indication to the acoustic source.





Canadian Special Forces Contract for the SRV-8

RJE Oceanbotiics was selected by the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command to supply its SRV-8 ROV in support of their mission for a subsea remote operated vehicle. The SRV-8 thruster design and ease of use makes it an ideal vehicle for deployments when a variety of SOF operators are required. Add the comprehensive and user friendly SubNav software for displaying sonar images, system management, and mission data capture makes the SRV-8 a complete solution for their command.





