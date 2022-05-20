 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2022

New Product: VADR/RM-6000M from RJE

Image courtesy RJE International

Image courtesy RJE International

RJE International now offers a small acoustic directional receiver that is designed for AUVs and ROVs. 

Based on its VADR-6000M subsea vehicle acoustic receiver, the VADR/RM-6000Mis depth rated to 6000M and tracks all acoustic pingers that operate from 8 to 45kHz. It can also track and locate our custom line of acoustic transponders, the ATT-400 series. Using separate components, the VADR/RM-6000M provides flexible installation options and using an RS232 data interface the operator has access to directional indication, operational information, and control functions of the receiver. The unique omni-directional hydrophone provides a 360-degree field of view for detection while providing bearing indication to the acoustic source.

  • Canadian Special Forces Contract for the SRV-8 

RJE Oceanbotiics was selected by the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command to supply its SRV-8 ROV in support of their mission for a subsea remote operated vehicle. The SRV-8 thruster design and ease of use makes it an ideal vehicle for deployments when a variety of SOF operators are required. Add the comprehensive and user friendly SubNav software for displaying sonar images, system management, and mission data capture makes the SRV-8 a complete solution for their command.


Related News

Figure caption text: Sea surface temperature pattern associated with the ocean contribution to unusual mixed layer heat variations (red warm, blue cold). Source: the NEMO ocean model component of the high-resolution climate simulation used for part of the study.

The Ocean and its role in Unusual Temperature Changes

A study by scientists at the National Oceanography Center (NOC) published in Nature Communications Earth and Environment…

The Chinese White Dolphin (Sousa Chinensis, also referred to as the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin) was classed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List copy. Photo courtesy OceanAlpha

Unmanned Vessels Help to Protect Threatened Marine Lives in China

In April 2022, Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs) and passive acoustic monitoring technologies were used in China for the first…

© hdesert / Adobe Stock

Oceans are Hotter, Higher and More Acidic, Climate Report Warns

The world's oceans grew to their warmest and most acidic levels on record last year, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted is planning what it says is a world-first attempt to support coral reefs by growing…

Credit: Subsea 7

Subsea 7 Nets 'Substantial' W. Africa Deal

Offshore installation services firm Subsea 7 said Friday it had won a substantial contract in West Africa.Subsea 7 defines…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Novacavi

 Umbilicals and pneumatic. Our qualified engineering structure is able to make any special adaptation to our production equipment and guarantees competence and care to each single phase from concept through production. We developed our own software to design custom…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news