January 4, 2022

Prysmian Group Finalizes EKSA Acquisition

Energy and telecom cable systems company Prysmian Group announced it finalized the acquisition of the remaining 70% interest in EKSA sp. Z oo (EKSA), following the initial 30% acquired in 2006.

EKSA has been a distributor of energy cables for Prysmian Group in Poland since 2002. EKSA reported more than $45 million of net sales (LTM).

Prysmian said the acquisition will allow it to speed up the development of its growth strategy in this high potential region and to improve its market presence in Poland, to satisfy market needs in terms of logistic services, technical support, and full product range.

