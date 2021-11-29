Tuesday, November 30, 2021
 
November 29, 2021

RDSEA Picture of the Week

Image courtesy RDSEA

Image courtesy RDSEA

A "no wind" day, steaming south (after being beat up in the Kuroshio Current to the north, off of southern Japan). Approaching the Equator, R/V Dong Fang Hong 2, Qingdao, China. IOCAS, RDSEA, Texas A&M and FIO, Conducting Ocean Climate and Monsoon research in the Western Pacific.

