 
New Wave Media

May 5, 2022

New Research Resurrects ‘Lost’ Coral Species

David Juszkiewicz with a Plesiastrea coral. (Photo: Nicole Carey)

David Juszkiewicz with a Plesiastrea coral. (Photo: Nicole Carey)

With about one-third of the world’s corals currently under threat of extinction due to climate change, Curtin researchers have made the encouraging discovery of a ‘lost’ species of coral that had been hidden for more than 50 years.

Lead author PhD student David Juszkiewicz, from the Coral Conservation and Research Group within the Trace and Environmental DNA (TrEnD) Laboratory in Curtin’s School of Molecular and Life Sciences, said researchers found the coral Plesiastrea versipora, which is widespread in the Indo-Pacific Ocean, was actually hiding a second, cryptic species.

“The species Plesiastrea peroni was described some 200 years ago however as time went on taxonomists clumped it with Plesiastrea versipora but we have now resurrected the former species, which had been hidden for more half a century,” Juszkiewicz said.

“We trawled through 200 years of historical and modern-day literature to firstly understand the larger morphological characteristics of Plesiastrea versipora, which was first described as a single species in 1816.

“By diving on various sites around Australia and the Indo-Pacific, we collected samples, which we used to study the micromorphology and microstructure of the coral skeleton to further identify its unique intricate features.

“After carrying out genetic sequencing, we found this species of coral actually contained a second, cryptic species, which we named Plesiastrea peroni – and this is found north of the Tropic of Capricorn in Australia and across the Indo-Pacific.

“Being able to accurately identify species is paramount to quality ecological research and conservation decision-making, so this study will allow coral ecologists and biologists to know which species of Plesiastrea they are working on.”

Juszkiewicz said the discovery of a new species assisted in biodiversity conservation and helped to prevent the loss of species diversity.

“With the ever-worsening impact of climate change on the marine environment, it has never been more important to understand coral species and where they occur,” Mr Juszkiewicz said.

“We cannot protect species if we do not know about their existence or their present-day geographic range so this study is a step towards achieving this.

“With many species of both marine and terrestrial life under threat from human-driven climate change, this study bolsters our understanding of the tree of life and highlights the importance of taxonomy projects that help us understand the organisms that exist on our planet, how they are all related and how to better protect them.”

Related News

Artist’s impression of future coral growth potential. This is not a scientific illustration of the possible scale, species, or size of the corals. Still from the ReCoral explainer video. - Credit: Ørsted

ReCoral - Ørsted to Try Growing Corals on Offshore Wind Turbine Foundations

Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted is planning what it says is a world-first attempt to support coral reefs by growing…

Credit: National Oceanography Centre

NOC Opens European Glider Service Center

The UK-based National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has partnered with subsea technology firm, Teledyne Marine, to open a new…

Photo: Still taken from project video of EchoBoltBUG inspecting bolts inside ORE Catapult's Levenmouth Demonstration Turbine.

Smarter, Safer, Cheaper: A Six-legged Robot Autonomously Inspects Wind Turbine Bolts

A six-legged robot has demonstrated how it can inspect wind turbine bolts autonomously, removing the need for technicians…

Credit: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Secures 'Significant' iEPCI Deal with Wintershall in Norway

Oilfield services firm TechnipFMC has said it has won a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and…

Reach Remote - Credit: Reach Subsea

Offshore Power Bank: Reach Subsea Orders 'Reach Remote' USVs

Norwegian subsea services company Reach Subsea has signed a contract with Kongsberg Maritime for the construction of the…

(Photo: Saunders Carmichael-Brown / Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust)

The Ship that Found Antarctica’s Endurance Wreck is Vital for Climate Science

It was 1914 when the English explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton set sail on his Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition aboard a ship called Endurance.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

OPTIMARE Systems GmbH

OPTIMARE provides high-end sensing and data management solutions for airborne, shipborne and underwater applications to commercial, scientific and government customers worldwide. The company’s product portfolio comprises state-of-the-art instruments as well as…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Ocean News & Products

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news