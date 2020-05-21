 
May 21, 2020

Rovco Expands ROV Fleet with Saab Seaeye Leopard Unit

Rovco, a company providing ROV and hydrographic services has expanded its ROV fleet with a Saab Seaeye Leopard ROV.

The company said that the high-performance electric “Fast ROV” work-class platform increases Rovco’s service offering to support wind farm installation and maintenance projects throughout the lifecycle of subsea related tasks. 

Rovco said it aimed to serve its clients in areas such as construction support, seabed, cable and pipeline investigations, and intervention, "and this vehicle backs up the firm’s capability to deliver on its £15m+ pipeline of upcoming work."

Simon Miller, General Manager at Rovco said: “We are extremely proud to have purchased this great asset. The Seaeye Leopard provides us with an extremely capable, multi-purpose work-class ROV, which is the perfect platform to support our immediate customer needs and future campaigns. The system will be put to work straight away on offshore wind projects throughout the summer, and will bring great operational benefit and efficiency to our planned campaigns”

