January 23, 2020

Saab Seaeye for Gulf Pipeline Inspection

The complete Leopard package has a small footprint (Saab Seaeye)

CCC Underwater Engineering is preparing to resume the second phase of a 2,000 km pipeline survey in the Arabian Gulf, totaling 316 pipelines. CCC are inspecting the final 102 pipelines using its Saab Seaeye Leopard underwater robot.

Its objective is to achieve a baseline accuracy below 0.5 meters, which requires a large array of high definition filming and sensing equipment.

The necessary array aboard the Leopard includes three HD cameras with movie quality 1080i interlacing, two Kongsberg M3 profiling sonars, Sonardyne Mini-Ranger and SPRINT-Nav 500 Hybrid INS, Valeport bathy suite including altimeter, Valeport mini sound velocity profiler, MCS’s photo-realistic 3D cloud system, laser line generator, CP and UT probes.

When long excursions are necessary the operating vessel must stay around 70 meters clear of platforms for safety reasons. On those occasions the Leopard needs to navigate for up to 100 meters to fulfil the pipeline inspection, which is a challenge in shallow water.


Leopard in tether management system (Photo: Saab Seaeye)

