CRP Subsea Launches new Subsea Motion Stabilizer

CRP Subsea is launching its new Motion Stabilizer technology, specifically designed to protect cables, umbilicals and flowlines from motion instability and damage from uncontrolled movement. Engineered to mitigate instability in both axial and lateral directions, the unique Motion Stabiliser design includes customisable fins that anchor into the seabed increasing overall resistance.

“Through ongoing collaboration with our customers, we understand that on-bottom stability, axial walking and lateral sliding can be real issues," said Paul Louvain-Walters, Business Group Manager (Elastomers) for CRP Subsea in Skelmersdale, England. "Irrespective of the phenomenon causing the instability, our latest innovation Motion Stabilizer is designed to control movement, keeping cables, umbilicals and flowlines in their laid location where desired or allowing movement when needed, reducing the risk of damage or undue stresses.”

The Motion Stabilizer incorporates CRP Subsea’s established Uraduct and Tri-strakes materials and designs. It is supplied in two lightweight halves, which are banded together during pipe lay deployment operations, removing the need for a secondary installation vessel. Fins placed along the length of the stabiliser, are custom-designed for varied soil conditions, ensuring they effectively embed into the seabed and create the required resistance per metre of the system. In tests this proved to give significantly increased resistance compared to cables, umbilicals and flowlines without stabilisers.