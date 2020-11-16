 
New Wave Media

November 16, 2020

Technology: New Manta Underwater Camera

Photo: Arctic Rays LLC

Photo: Arctic Rays LLC

Arctic Rays, LLC has released Manta HD, a small HD-IP or HD-SDI underwater camera.  

The Onvif profile S compliant Manta HD camera is capable of a resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 30 fps (1080p30 full HD), features a 30x optical zoom and on-board recording to an SD card.  An additional connector is offered to provide power and control for an external pan & tilt or light.

The camera measures 82.6mm (3.25in) diameter by 198mm (7.8in) long with connector and weighs 1.21 kg (2.67 lbs) in air and .34 kg (.75 lbs) in seawater. Housed in a 6061-T6 AHC aluminum housing with acrylic lens, it is rated to 1,000 meters (3,300 feet).

