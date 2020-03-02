Teledyne Extends Academic Product Grant Application

Teledyne Marine has extended the published deadline for academics to submit their applications for the organization’s 2020 Academic Product Grant. The new deadline is March 31, 2020.

This grant offers the next generation of technologists and explorers the opportunity to utilize the organization’s leading-edge technology for planned 2020 programs free of charge.

Teledyne Marine delivers the widest breadth of technology in the industry, and is pleased to share a full suite of these technologies with the academic community to address an array of potential global research programs. This grant is open to all students from accredited universities or institutions pursuing oceanographic or hydrographic studies, and provides up to 6 months free product usage and technical consultations to help ensure their success. Products in this year’s grant include: ADCPs, Acoustic Releases, DVLs, Multibeam and Imaging Sonars, PDS software, and Hydrophones. Applicants can apply for one or more of these products as required for their research programs.