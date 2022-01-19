Tiger "Goes Nuclear"

Built to survive in nuclear storage ponds, a sixth Saab Seaeye Tiger-N robot has been ordered for the Sellafield nuclear site.

The sixth Seaeye Tiger-N joins a fleet of nuclear-environment enabled Seaeye Tiger-Ns, deployed to gather and sort, metre-long, 15kg radioactive fuel bars, for removal to long-term storage, among other roles.

Specially adapted by Seaeye and Sellafield engineers for work in one of the most highly corrosive environments on the planet, the proven Saab Seaeye Tiger design was chosen for its reliability in demanding conditions.

The new Tiger-N replaces the Tiger-N used for training and as an operational spare, which will be redeployed to the Pile Fuel Storage Pond for cobalt cutting operations, a key operational priority for the Tiger-N robots.

Saab Seaeye’s nuclear-environment enabled Tiger-N with one of the seven skid tooling options needed to gather and sort radioactive nuclear fuel rods. Image courtesy Saab Seaeye