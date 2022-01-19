Wednesday, January 19, 2022
 
New Wave Media

January 19, 2022

Tiger "Goes Nuclear"

Sellafield nuclear waste ponds - a sixth Seaeye Tiger-N joins a fleet of nuclear-environment enabled Seaeye Tiger-Ns, deployed to remove radioactive material to long-term storage. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Sellafield nuclear waste ponds - a sixth Seaeye Tiger-N joins a fleet of nuclear-environment enabled Seaeye Tiger-Ns, deployed to remove radioactive material to long-term storage. Photo courtesy Saab Seaeye

Built to survive in nuclear storage ponds, a sixth Saab Seaeye Tiger-N robot has been ordered for the Sellafield nuclear site.

The sixth Seaeye Tiger-N joins a fleet of nuclear-environment enabled Seaeye Tiger-Ns, deployed to gather and sort, metre-long, 15kg radioactive fuel bars, for removal to long-term storage, among other roles.

Specially adapted by Seaeye and Sellafield engineers for work in one of the most highly corrosive environments on the planet, the proven Saab Seaeye Tiger design was chosen for its reliability in demanding conditions.

The new Tiger-N replaces the Tiger-N used for training and as an operational spare, which will be redeployed to the Pile Fuel Storage Pond for cobalt cutting operations, a key operational priority for the Tiger-N robots.

Saab Seaeye’s nuclear-environment enabled Tiger-N with one of the seven skid tooling options needed to gather and sort radioactive nuclear fuel rods. Image courtesy Saab Seaeye

Related News

From left: Bernt Rogne, Sverre Olav Farstad and Øystein Tvedt. By: Morten Hjertø/Tau Tech; Copyright: Tau Tech

Tau Tech Raises $34.4m for Sustainable Seabed-Harvesting Tech

Through a five-year research project, Norway's Tau Tech has developed a technology that reportedly enables sustainable seafood…

Copyright Romolo Tavani/AdobeStock

Opinion: Let's Get the Plastic Out of Our Lives (& Waterways)

A confession. I'm part of a very big problem that's easy to ignore. Last year, I contributed the U.S. average-per-person…

Photo courtesy NOC

NOC: Advancing Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

As the National Oceanography Center celebrates a quarter century experience with Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Dr.

Image courtesy Aker Offshore

Floating Offshore Wind: Attention Turns Subsea for Power Transport

From being an ugly duckling, floating offshore wind is now the Cinderella of the offshore renewables world. Attention is…

Blue Ocean Seismic Services swarm concept, illustration. Image from Blue Ocean Seismic Services

Sourcing Seismic with Subsea Swarms

Swarm behavior of underwater vehicles has long been on the wish list. Couple that with collecting seismic data and you have an interesting challenge.

All images courtesy Dr. George Papalambrou, Assistant Professor, School of Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering, National Technical University of Athens

Meet NOUS: An Underwater ‘Artificial Mind’

The establishment of Maritime Protective Areas (MPA) and marine archaeological sites has been an objective of the Ministries…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Khurram Engineering Co.

Khurram Engineering Co. was established in year 2002 and today we are an established organization engaged in research and development work. We can offer complete ICCP Systems for Commercial and Naval vessels and marine structures like berths and piers. We can also…
The December e-magazine edition of Marine Technology Reporter focuses on the ever-evolving role and capabilities of subsea vehicles.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The REMUS Legacy: Celebrating 20+ years of REMUS

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

ETO

● ASM Maritime

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2021 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news