Unique Group Promotes Moonie

Unique Group appointed Fraser Moonie as their Global Commercial & Strategy Development Director – Survey Equipment.

In his new role, Fraser will be responsible for ensuring that Survey Equipment’s commercial strategy aligns with Unique Group’s overarching corporate goals. His focus will be on driving revenue growth, enhancing market share, and collaborating closely with senior management and cross-functional teams to ensure a cohesive and effective commercial strategy execution.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in the offshore, subsea, and survey equipment industry, having held senior leadership roles at Bibby Offshore, McDermott, Mermaid Subsea Services, and most recently at Rovco. His extensive background in ROVs, vessels, survey equipment, and subsea technology positions him well to drive the strategic growth of Unique Group’s Survey Equipment division.