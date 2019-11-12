 
New Wave Media

November 12, 2019

TGS, WhiteStar Join for Combined Data Sources





Geophysical consulting and contracting services firm TGS has partnered with software solutions firm WhiteStar to provide combined data sources.

"The partnership will provide a robust solution combining TGS well data and WhiteStar land grid GIS data, coupled with field and pool data," a joint press note said.

This partnership allows for TGS to add WhiteStar products to its data offerings for clients who need access to land grid and cultural data. These insights will be fully integrated into TGS’ mapping applications, R360 and LONGBOW, for fast, easy access.

Furthermore, WhiteStar will offer TGS’ Validated Well Header and Field & Pool GIS Data through its sales channels for customers who need additional location data to fully utilize the value of WhiteStar products.

Robert White, CEO of WhiteStar Corporation, said, “Customers will greatly benefit from a best-in-breed integration of our highly curated land data and the well-respected TGS field, pool, and validated well header data.”

Katja Akentieva, EVP Onshore and Well Data at TGS, said, “We are excited about our partnership with WhiteStar and believe it will allow our customers greater access to solutions-based land and well data - all in one place. Clients can now expect higher quality, cost-effective data solutions, with access to seamless grid coverage and accurate well locations.”

