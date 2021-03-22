XOCEAN Adopts GUARDIAN Vision by Marine AI

‘GUARDIAN Vision’ is designed to enhance the USVs’ land-based teams’ situational awareness by analyzing the on-board camera feeds to detect and classify hazards and provide positional information on these hazards to the on-board control system and the remote pilot. This allows data transfer volumes to be reduced and delivers significant data and operational cost savings.

After several false starts, 2021 is the year when the U.S. offshore wind industry begins to realize its potential. This is according to Philip Lewis…

Bedrock Ocean Exploration, which was created to make the business of gathering, processing and disseminating accurate information…

ROV-specialist Forum Energy Technologies has said that its light work-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), Comanche 38…

Another superyacht security contract win for MarineGuard sees it order another Saab Seaeye Falcon underwater robotic vehicle…

Featured Companies

VideoRay VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…