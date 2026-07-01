 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2026

MESH Offshore Gas and Hydrogen Storage Scheme Enters Next Phase

(Credit: EnergyPathways)

(Credit: EnergyPathways)

EnergyPathways has launched the work program for its MESH offshore energy storage project after formally accepting a gas storage license for the development in the East Irish Sea.

The company plans to carry out a site survey in the third quarter of 2026 to collect environmental, geological and seabed data that will support engineering, regulatory and subsurface studies as the project moves into its next development phase.

The license area could accommodate up to 60 subsea salt caverns for large-scale energy storage, supporting compressed air energy storage (CAES), natural gas storage transitioning to hydrogen storage, and hydrogen production, subject to regulatory approvals and financing.

EnergyPathways said the MESH project, short for Marram Energy Storage Hub, which has been designated by the UK government as a project of national significance, is targeted to begin operations in 2031 and is expected to become the UK's largest integrated energy storage facility.

The company also welcomed Ofgem's decision to proceed with a second application window for its Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) cap-and-floor scheme, saying it intends to submit the compressed air energy storage element of the MESH project for consideration.

Related News

© SolarDuck

SolarDuck, MARIN Awarded $3.6m to Advance Offshore Floating Power Hub

Offshore floating solar company SolarDuck and the Maritime Research Institute Netherlands (MARIN) have been awarded a USD$3.64…

Source: FAU

FAU Receives Grant to Transform Underwater Robotic Communication

Florida Atlantic University has been awarded a $1 million grant through the AUKUS Maritime Innovation Challenge, a trilateral…

© Impact Subsea

Impact Subsea Unveils Topside Control System, Advanced Subsea Multiplexer

Impact Subsea, a leader in underwater technology, has announced the launch of Unity Topside Control System and seaMux Subsea Multiplexer.Together…

(Credit: EnergyPathways)

MESH Offshore Gas and Hydrogen Storage Scheme Enters Next Phase

EnergyPathways has launched the work program for its MESH offshore energy storage project after formally accepting a gas…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Team Players: Natural Language Tech Is Shaping Human-Machine Operations
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news