Bermuda Welcomes Google Subsea Cable Landing

The Government of Bermuda welcomed the landing of Google’s Nuvem and Sol subsea cable systems in Bermuda, describing the milestone as an investment in the island’s digital infrastructure, economic resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

The Nuvem and Sol cable systems will strengthen international connectivity, enhance network resilience, and support the growing demand for secure, reliable digital infrastructure worldwide.

As Bermuda continues to strengthen its position in international business, insurance and reinsurance, fintech, digital assets, and other emerging sectors, world-class digital infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting economic growth and attracting investment. The Government believes projects such as Nuvem and Sol help ensure Bermuda remains competitive in a rapidly evolving global economy. The Government also emphasized the importance of resilience for island jurisdictions.