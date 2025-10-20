Tuesday, October 21, 2025
 
New Wave Media

October 20, 2025

FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

(Credit: FET)

(Credit: FET)

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, to Nigerian oil and gas firm Marine Platforms (MPL).

The contract win marks the first sale of FET’s XLX EVO III, which is an ultra-heavy-duty ROV.

Designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, the 4000 m ROVs will be equipped with larger thrusters for increased through water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a 350kg payload.

They will also boast a new bolted frame, now CNC machined and providing an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Their through-frame-lift will increase to 4000 kg, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II.

The XLX EVO III comes with updated pilot chairs and console as well as FET’s next-gen control software, ICE Unity, enabling remote operations and 24-hour support.

The delivery of the ROVs is expected in May 2026.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our next generation work class ROV out of the testing pool and into action off the west African coast. MPL is a reliable and longstanding customer, and it’s a pleasure to continue to support the team’s operations. Africa is generally a difficult region to break into, but demonstrating FET’s latest technology in the field will bolster our presence,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

Related News

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Another TSO Enlists Njord Survey for Offshore Wind Support Services

Swedish firm Njord Survey has entered into a frame agreement with Energinet, Denmark’s national transmission system operator (TSO)…

(Credit: DeepOcean)

DeepOcean Charters Glomar Vessel to Expand O&G, Offshore Wind Services

Ocean services provider DeepOcean has expanded its service offering to the offshore renewables and oil and gas industries…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer Acquisition Job off Africa

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer acquisition contract in Africa.Acquisition is scheduled to commence…

(Credit: Njord Survey)

Swedish Firm to Deliver Carbon-Neutral Surveys for Baltic Sea OW Projects

Swedish offshore survey specialist Njord Survey has signed a long-term framework agreement with German transmission system…

(Credit: SeaThor)

SeaThor Starts Testing Dynamic Cable Protection System for Floating Wind

Engineering firm SeaThor has started testing its dynamic cable protection system CableSpring, designed for subsea cables…

© DEEP

DEEP Expands U.S. Operations with $100m Investment, Builds Subsea Human Habitat in Florida

DEEP, an ocean engineering and technology company, announced a major expansion of its operations in the United States, including…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news