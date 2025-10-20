FET Books Two Work-Class ROV Order from Nigerian Oil and Gas Firm

Forum Energy Technologies’ (FET) subsea product line has secured a contract to provide two of its new generation work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV), the XLX EVO III, to Nigerian oil and gas firm Marine Platforms (MPL).

The contract win marks the first sale of FET’s XLX EVO III, which is an ultra-heavy-duty ROV.

Designed to undertake a broad spectrum of underwater tasks, the 4000 m ROVs will be equipped with larger thrusters for increased through water performance and an improved buoyancy package, facilitating a 350kg payload.

They will also boast a new bolted frame, now CNC machined and providing an improved layout both for maintenance access and tooling capability. Their through-frame-lift will increase to 4000 kg, a rise of over 30% from the EVO II.

The XLX EVO III comes with updated pilot chairs and console as well as FET’s next-gen control software, ICE Unity, enabling remote operations and 24-hour support.

The delivery of the ROVs is expected in May 2026.

“We are thrilled to be bringing our next generation work class ROV out of the testing pool and into action off the west African coast. MPL is a reliable and longstanding customer, and it’s a pleasure to continue to support the team’s operations. Africa is generally a difficult region to break into, but demonstrating FET’s latest technology in the field will bolster our presence,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.