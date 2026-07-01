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July 1, 2026

Coast Guard Issues Notice on Unmanned Vessels

Copyright MarineLin.com | gt

Copyright MarineLin.com | gt

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) identified multiple unmanned maritime system (UMS) operations occurring within and near major West Coast port approaches without prior coordination with cognizant Captains of the Port (COTP). The lack of advance notification reduces maritime domain awareness and limits the USCG’s ability to effectively assess operational risk, support safe vessel movement, and protect the Marine  Transportation System (MTS).

UMS, including remotely operated and autonomous vessels, are rapidly advancing in capability, complexity, and operational presence throughout the MTS. When these operations are not  coordinated with the appropriate local COTP, they may introduce navigation, communication,
and operational risks that could constitute a hazardous condition within the MTS.

The USCG supports the safe, secure, and responsible development and integration of unmanned and autonomous systems into the MTS. Early coordination, operational transparency, and shared maritime domain awareness are essential to ensuring these operations are conducted safely and do not adversely impact port safety, security, or the flow of maritime commerce.

The Coast Guard strongly recommends that UMS operators:

  • Notify the cognizant COTP as early as practicable prior to commencing operations to support maritime domain awareness, safe waterway management, and navigation safety.
  • Contact the nearest USCG Command Center to provide notification.
  • Be familiar with the USCG guidance outlined in the Oversight of Unmanned, Autonomous and Remote-Control Operations Work Instruction, and provide the information listed therein to the cognizant COTP.

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