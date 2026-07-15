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July 15, 2026

SMD, Prysmian Advance Power Cable Installation with New Plough

The delivery of Prysmian’s new SMD Plough for subsea cables (Credit: Prysmian)

The delivery of Prysmian’s new SMD Plough for subsea cables (Credit: Prysmian)

SMD has delivered the first of two heavy-duty power cable ploughs to Prysmian for deployment on the company's new-generation cable laying vessels (CLVs).

The second system is scheduled for delivery later this year. The ploughs will be mobilized on Prysmian Alessandro Volta and Prysmian Mona Lisa CLVs.

The systems are designed to bury conventional multi-core power cables, bundled two-pole power cables and quad bundles at depths of up to five metres below the mean seabed level.

SMD said the ploughs combine Prysmian's experience in submarine power cable design and offshore installation with SMD's cable handling and plough design capabilities.

“We are proud to have delivered this innovative plough to our partner Prysmian. This partnership in innovation demonstrates to grid operators that the next generation of power cables can be designed, built, installed, and protected with the highest level of assurance.

“This technology is ready to support 2GW offshore grid connections that are crucial for linking energy generation to security of supply, and their capacity positions them as a national strategic priority. The quad bundles will provide grid connections from the next-generation offshore wind farms to key industrial hubs deep in the heart of industrial Europe. They will also link renewable energy resources to high-density demand by an offshore green link, offsetting the need for land cables, pylons and disruption to the local population,” said Paul Davison, Deputy CEO at SMD.

“Prysmian is proud to have partnered with SMD on the development of a state-of-the-art subsea plough. This innovative machine combines Prysmian’s extensive operational expertise with SMD know-how to tackle the most demanding submarine projects,” added Peter Watson, UK Marine Base and VOO Manager responsible for Prysmian’s Subsea Assets.

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