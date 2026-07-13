Decadal Survey for Earth Science and Applications From Space Seeks Input

The newly launched decadal survey for Earth Science and Applications from Space (ESAS) is seeking input on future priorities and opportunities for advancing the field of Earth science and observations in the decade ahead.

The Decadal Survey for Earth Science and Applications from Space 2028-2037 will build on the previous 2018 decadal survey to identify an innovative, fiscally realistic strategy for addressing the highest priority Earth science and applications challenges over the coming decade. To help inform the decadal survey process, the National Academies invite you to share your thoughts on the future of the field, including science and applications priorities, observational needs, implementation approaches, workforce and education, data infrastructure, and other relevant issues.

Please note that unlike the 2018–2027 decadal survey, this survey is conducting a single request for information, encompassing both broad input on science and applications priorities as well as input on measurement and implementation strategies.

White papers should be submitted via this form no later than August 24, 2026. Submitted white papers should be no longer than 7 single-spaced pages, and the full list of submission guidelines are available here. Questions about the RFI may be directed to [email protected].