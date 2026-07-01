 
New Wave Media

July 1, 2026

NOVACAVI Supports Polaris Project with Cable Contribution

© NOVACAVI

© NOVACAVI

NOVACAVI has expressed its support for the POLARIS project, an initiative led by ETH Zurich, one of the world's leading universities for science and technology.

The POLARIS project involves the development of an advanced autonomous underwater vehicle designed for research applications in the fields of climate monitoring and security. One of the project's main objectives is the accurate, non-invasive measurement of ice thickness from below. As the special vehicle moves beneath the lake surface, it continuously collects data, generating a high-resolution dataset capable of mapping the spatial distribution of ice thickness.

This approach enables the collection of highly precise data without the need to drill through the ice, thereby avoiding surface disturbance and significantly reducing risks for personnel operating in extreme environmental conditions.

Within this demanding operational context, NOVACAVI contributes to the project through the development of a neutrally buoyant cable, an integral component that ensures system reliability, enhances vehicle maneuverability, and supports overall mission safety.

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