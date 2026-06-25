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June 25, 2026

SeaBird Explorer Secures West Africa Job for Fulmar Explorer Vessel

Fulmar Explorer Vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

Fulmar Explorer Vessel (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration, a wholly owned subsidiary of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract for ocean bottom node (OBN) source work in West Africa.

The company said the Fulmar Explorer vessel will be deployed for the campaign, which has a total duration of about three months, including mobilization and demobilization.

Mobilization is expected to begin after the vessel completes its five-year classing, which is currently scheduled for August 2026.

"We are pleased to secure additional work for Fulmar Explorer, further strengthening our backlog. The contract reflects continued demand for our OBN source capabilities and our ability to deliver reliable and efficient operations.

“We look forward to executing the project safely and to the client's satisfaction. We continue to see growing demand for our services in this region, and this award positions Fulmar Explorer well for follow-on opportunities,” said Finn Atle Hamre, Chief Executive Officer of SeaBird Explorer.

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