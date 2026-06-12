 
New Wave Media

June 12, 2026

BRIN Taps Shipbuilder PIRIOU for Research Vessel Pair

  • © BRIN | PIRIOU
  • © BRIN
  • © BRIN | PIRIOU © BRIN | PIRIOU
  • © BRIN © BRIN

The “Badan Riset dan Inovasi Nasional” (BRIN), Indonesia’s national agency for research and innovation, has commissioned the French shipbuilder PIRIOU to design and build two research vessels:

  • a multimission offshore hydro-oceanographic vessel (ORV – Ocean Going Research Vessel) and 
  • a coastal research vessel (CRV – Coastal Research Vessel).

The order was signed on June 11, 2026 during a ceremony held in Indonesia, attended by representatives of BRIN, Stéphane BURGAUD, PIRIOU’s Commercial Director, and the project’s institutional partners. Both vessels will be built by PIRIOU VIETNAM, the Group’s industrial subsidiary in Southeast Asia. PIRIOU benefits from the experience gained during the construction of the BHO2M multi-mission hydro-oceanographic vessel for the Royal Moroccan Navy.

The project forms part of KRisNa (Kapal Riset Nasional – National Research Vessel), a strategic program designed to strengthen Indonesia’s oceanographic research capabilities in response to major challenges related to climate change, marine biodiversity and the sustainable management of ocean resources. Indonesia is also set to host the Ocean Impact Summit 2026 in Bali later this year.

The project is financed with the support of the French Development Agency (AFD).

The future ORV will enable BRIN to conduct offshore scientific campaigns throughout Indonesian waters and the Natuna Sea (South China Sea). Designed for multidisciplinary missions, the vessel will enhance Indonesia’s capabilities in hydrography, physical and chemical oceanography, marine geology and geophysics, sediment sampling, physicochemical water characterization, scientific analysis, and the observation of marine
ecosystems and climate change impacts.


SIGNING DAY: [L to R]: Ms. Inti Wikanestri, Deputy for Human Development, Society, and Culture, Ministry of National Development Planning (BAPPENAS); Mr. Amarulla Octavian, Vice Chairman of BRIN; Mr. Yann Martres, Director of AFD Indonesia; Ms. Ari Auria, Commitment Making Officer at BRIN; Mr. Denis Chaibi, Ambassador of the European Union; Mr. Stéphane Burgaud, Commercial Director, Piriou; Mr. Arif Satria, Chairman of BRIN; Mr. Fabrice Fize, First Secretary, French Embassy in Indonesia.  © BRIN


The CRV will complement this scientific capability by supporting coastal operations andregional research missions, particularly in Indonesian waters and across Southeast Asia.

Both ships will be equipped with scientific systems, including multibeam bathymetric survey equipment and, for the ORV, a high-resolution sub-bottom profiler for sediment layer characterization. An Ultra-Short Baseline (USBL) acoustic positioning system will also be installed on both vessels, enabling the deployment and positioning of remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) as well as unmanned systems such as USVs and AUVs.

ORV – Ocean Going Research Vessel
• Multi-mission hydro-oceanographic research vessel
• Length overall: 74.80 m
• Beam: 14.05 m
• Draft: 4.50 m
• Gross tonnage: approximately 3,700 GT
• Diesel-electric propulsion
• Accommodation capacity: 46 persons
• Unlimited navigation
• Missions: hydrography, bathymetry, marine geology and geophysics, physical and chemical oceanography, fisheries research, coring and environmental observation
• Scientific equipment: multibeam echosounder, side-scan sonar, ADCP, CTD, thermosalinograph, ROV capabilities and deployment of scientific workboats
• Area of operation: Indonesian waters and the South China Sea

CRV – Coastal Research Vessel
• Multi-mission coastal research vessel
• Length overall: 30 m
• Beam: 8.20 m
• Draft: 2.20 m
• Gross tonnage: approximately 290 GT
• Accommodation: 6 crew members and 6 scientists
• Endurance: 10 days
• Unlimited navigation
• Steel hull / aluminium wheelhouse
• Missions: coastal scientific campaigns, hydrography, oceanography and
environmental observation
• Area of operation: Indonesian coastal and regional waters throughout Asia

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